Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ANNE MacIVER. View Sign Service Information Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 (905)-895-6631 Visitation 10:00 AM Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 Service 11:00 AM Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 Obituary





MacIVER, MARGARET ANNE Margaret Anne MacIver, 70, passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Friday, May 10, 2019 after being diagnosed a week earlier with an aggressive cancer. Her suffering was limited. Peggy was born on February 5, 1949 in Toronto to John and Anne MacIver. She lived in Ottawa, Ontario on Phillip Drive and Newmarket, Ontario on Park Avenue, where she was an excellent student and supporter of all things Newmarket High School. Her earlier experience in Ottawa took her to Carleton University where she graduated with a BA in English. This lead the way to many years of teaching, most of which were done in Winnipeg, Manitoba where she also became a pillar of the community and a lover of most things Winnipeg! It was here she became a mother, as a single parent, to Dallas John and was an exceptionally loving grandmother to Damian and Aleah. Despite retiring from the classroom and moving back to Newmarket, Peg did take on a role at the TDSB and was quite proud to show younger educators how to interact with students on the Autistic spectrum. Margaret was good at what she did because she was passionate about her role. Peggy was a wonderful mother to Dallas, aunt to Andy, Kathryn, Rachel, Nicole, Kelly and Todd and grandmother to Damian and Aleah. She was a good sister who was always in the corner for her siblings, Bill and Jane. Services will be held on Friday May 17th, at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, starting with a visitation at 10 a.m.. A short service will follow at 11. Please join us in celebrating the life of Margaret Anne MacIver. Donations would be appreciated to Southlake' Palliative Care facility. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close