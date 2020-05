Or Copy this URL to Share

MACIVER, MARGARET ANNE Passed away peacefully April 21, 2020 at McCowan Retirement Residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McDougall and Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel. Please contact them for any further information at 416-267-4656 or visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca



