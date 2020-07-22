MOWBRAY, MARGARET ANNE Margaret Anne Mowbray, age 77, passed away with family by her side, on July 19, 2020. Margaret faced her illness as she did all things in life: with exceptional strength and a positive attitude that inspired confidence in everyone around her. Margaret was as vibrant and energetic as they come. Never without an errand to run, a family member to visit, or a social engagement with friends, she was not one to slow down - unless offered a cup of tea and a good book, of course! Always with endless stories to share and a laugh to be had, Margaret lit up every room she was in, from her first home in Scotland to her last in Canada. Her memory will not soon be forgotten, and will live on through her children Jackie (Joel), Kevin (Sandra) and David (Kelly), her grandchildren Samantha (Trevor), Meagan (Jeff), Hayley (Doug), Hannah, Autumn, Elizabeth, Tom, Emma, Aiden and Mason, and her many friends and family. Mom, Grandma, Margaret - we love you. Rest peacefully.



