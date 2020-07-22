1/1
MARGARET ANNE MOWBRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOWBRAY, MARGARET ANNE Margaret Anne Mowbray, age 77, passed away with family by her side, on July 19, 2020. Margaret faced her illness as she did all things in life: with exceptional strength and a positive attitude that inspired confidence in everyone around her. Margaret was as vibrant and energetic as they come. Never without an errand to run, a family member to visit, or a social engagement with friends, she was not one to slow down - unless offered a cup of tea and a good book, of course! Always with endless stories to share and a laugh to be had, Margaret lit up every room she was in, from her first home in Scotland to her last in Canada. Her memory will not soon be forgotten, and will live on through her children Jackie (Joel), Kevin (Sandra) and David (Kelly), her grandchildren Samantha (Trevor), Meagan (Jeff), Hayley (Doug), Hannah, Autumn, Elizabeth, Tom, Emma, Aiden and Mason, and her many friends and family. Mom, Grandma, Margaret - we love you. Rest peacefully.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
We had the pleasure of Margaret’s company in our home several times over the last couple of years. She was always good fun and quick with a story.
We appreciated the way she welcomed our daughter and grandchildren into the family.
Our sincere condolences to Jackie, Kevin and David and their respective families
Katherine Livingstone and Jim Treleaven
Katherine Livingstone
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mike Burnett
Family
July 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you Jackie and your entire family. Kim & James McCulloh
Kim McCulloh
Friend
July 22, 2020
Fond memories of my dear friends Momma growing up, we had some nice times. My thoughts are with you and your family Jackie at this most difficult time.
Kim Heise
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved