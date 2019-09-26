NESBIT, Margaret Anne Beloved daughter of Stan and Edna. Passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Cherished mother of Tina. Second mom to Kathy M. Loving sister to Tom, Lynda, Debi and Cindy. Crabby Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) Etobicoke on Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Chapel service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019