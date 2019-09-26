Margaret Anne NESBIT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne NESBIT.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

NESBIT, Margaret Anne Beloved daughter of Stan and Edna. Passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Cherished mother of Tina. Second mom to Kathy M. Loving sister to Tom, Lynda, Debi and Cindy. Crabby Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) Etobicoke on Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Chapel service will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.