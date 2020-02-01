Home

WHITE, Margaret Anne 1933-2020 Passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, with family by her side at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Charles White (2015). Loving mother of Debbie, Don (Barb), Danny and David (Kym). Predeceased by son Doug, survived by daughter-in-law Pauleen. Cherished grandmother of Kristen (Juddy), Ethan (Kelsey), Carson (Emily), Colin, Jarrod, Julia, Brianna and Nicholas. Special thanks to the entire staff of Dufferin Oaks for their loving care and support. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (North of Steeles Avenue), 905-456-8190, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place in the Chapel of funeral home at 12 p.m., following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to charity of choice. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
