|
|
BARAN, MARGARET 1925 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Eatonville Care Centre on February 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Cherished Mother of Denise (Eugene), loving Baba to Janeen (Jef) and Michael. Dear sister-in-law of Justine Csenge, aunt to Lorraine, Teresa and Barbara. A sincere thank you to the dedicated nurses and staff at Eatonville Care Centre. A very special expression of gratitude to the angels: Sadie, Nancy, Regina and Marjorie, who have cared for Margaret with such love and compassion. A funeral service will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Thursday, March 5th at 11 a.m., 375 Mount Pleasant Rd. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020