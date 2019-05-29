Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET BEATRICE (BETTY) BATHO. View Sign Service Information Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen 4115 Lawrence Ave East West Hill , ON M1E2S2 (416)-281-6800 Obituary

BATHO, MARGARET BEATRICE (BETTY) Peacefully and surrounded by family on May 26, 2019, which was also Betty's 95th birthday. Betty was married to Arnold (deceased) for over 40 years and had a family of 6 boys. She was the only daughter of Randolph and Melissa Kierstead of Glen Levitt, New Brunswick. Betty grew up in Ottawa, where she met Arnold. Shortly after WWII, they moved to Toronto and started their life and family there. Betty leaves a very large extended family footprint. She was predeceased by her son Dave (Margie) and leaves her remaining children, Ted (Pat), Paul (Ilona), Mike (Jackie), Steve (Jo-Anne) and Tom. Betty also had 15 grandchildren – Meghan, Lauren, Paige, Adrian, Tara, Amber, Crista, Nicky, Denise, Kevin, Angela, Tyler, Ricky, Avery and Miranda. But wait, there's more. Betty also leaves 20 great-grandchildren – Anabelle, Dean, Stewart, Elizabeth, Cohen, Elliot, Sabine, Calvin, Cassia, Leona, Owen, Hollie, Sydney, River, Alif, Hadiza, Griffin, Ainsley, Christian and Noah. Betty spent the last year and half at Altamont Care Community and developed many friends amongst the staff and residents. The family wanted to thank the caregivers there for looking after our precious mother. Betty was friends to many and her passing will surely be met by tears. However, there is also the realization that she lived a full life filled with friends and family. After raising a half dozen boys she worked at Altamont for a number of years and then became a law clerk in her later years. After retiring, she had an active lifestyle and amongst other pursuits, took up line dancing with a passion. She even got her accreditation to teach this and was able to pass on her love of "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to many others. In her later years, Betty loved to surf the net, knit and spend time with friends and family. She was an original and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, West Hill, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th, followed by a service at the same location at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31st, with a light lunch to follow. If desired, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Betty's name.

BATHO, MARGARET BEATRICE (BETTY) Peacefully and surrounded by family on May 26, 2019, which was also Betty's 95th birthday. Betty was married to Arnold (deceased) for over 40 years and had a family of 6 boys. She was the only daughter of Randolph and Melissa Kierstead of Glen Levitt, New Brunswick. Betty grew up in Ottawa, where she met Arnold. Shortly after WWII, they moved to Toronto and started their life and family there. Betty leaves a very large extended family footprint. She was predeceased by her son Dave (Margie) and leaves her remaining children, Ted (Pat), Paul (Ilona), Mike (Jackie), Steve (Jo-Anne) and Tom. Betty also had 15 grandchildren – Meghan, Lauren, Paige, Adrian, Tara, Amber, Crista, Nicky, Denise, Kevin, Angela, Tyler, Ricky, Avery and Miranda. But wait, there's more. Betty also leaves 20 great-grandchildren – Anabelle, Dean, Stewart, Elizabeth, Cohen, Elliot, Sabine, Calvin, Cassia, Leona, Owen, Hollie, Sydney, River, Alif, Hadiza, Griffin, Ainsley, Christian and Noah. Betty spent the last year and half at Altamont Care Community and developed many friends amongst the staff and residents. The family wanted to thank the caregivers there for looking after our precious mother. Betty was friends to many and her passing will surely be met by tears. However, there is also the realization that she lived a full life filled with friends and family. After raising a half dozen boys she worked at Altamont for a number of years and then became a law clerk in her later years. After retiring, she had an active lifestyle and amongst other pursuits, took up line dancing with a passion. She even got her accreditation to teach this and was able to pass on her love of "Boot Scootin' Boogie" to many others. In her later years, Betty loved to surf the net, knit and spend time with friends and family. She was an original and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, West Hill, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th, followed by a service at the same location at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31st, with a light lunch to follow. If desired, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Betty's name. Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close