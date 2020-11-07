BIRCH, MARGARET (nee STEWART) Ontario's First Female Cabinet Minister Peacefully, at her home early Thursday, October 29, 2020, our mother Margaret Birch (nee Stewart) passed on after 99 amazing, giving years. Beloved daughter of the late Wallace and Mary Stewart of Leamington and wife to the late Guy Birch, Mom's passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of her children Randy and Jane, son-in-law Dan Elliott, grandchildren Sarah Schinkel (Paul), Jennifer Elliott and Meaghan Kabetu (Roberto), great-grandchildren Ethan Alexander Bond, Brandon, Ryan, Tyler and Amanda Schinkel, Peyton and Olivia Kabetu, and dear sister Isabel Dalgleish, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A private funeral was held in Toronto and interment is with her family at Evergreen Memorial in Leamington. Her remarkable history is detailed across the web, particularly in wonderful stories by TVO's Steve Paikin. The family thanks Sharon, Lanie, Hyacinth, Melissa and everyone at the CE LHIN and Paramed who daily exhibited compassion and care in the last months of Mom's life. Tributes to the Guy Birch bursary at Centennial Hospital Foundation are appreciated, with the link available at https://arbormemorial.ca/mcdbrown-scarborough/obituaries/margaret-birch/57162/