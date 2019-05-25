Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET BIRKENFELD. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

BIRKENFELD, MARGARET (nee EICKLER)) Crossed over peacefully, after many years of unshakeable bravery in the face of an incurable pain condition, and numerous other physical difficulties, in the Palliative Care Unit of Bridgepoint Active Health Care on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Margaret, in her 86th year, loving mother of Karen Crawford (Gary), Andrea Adams (Jeff), and Pamela (now Kalina). Loving grandmother of Neal. Predeceased by her husband, Gordon Birkenfeld. Margaret will be greatly missed by all family members and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at a later date, and friends are encouraged to keep in touch with the Humphrey Funeral Home at www.humphreymiles.com for details in the coming months. The family's apologies for the non-specificity of the timing of this Celebration. Special and heartfelt thanks for his incredible compassion, kindness and caring to Dr. Jeff Myers, Palliative Care Physician in the Palliative Care Unit at Bridgepoint Active Health Care. Dr. Myers made our mother's last days on this Earth pain-free. We are eternally grateful. Also, many heartfelt thanks to all the nurses who were especially kind and caring with our dear mother. Your kindness and compassion were noted and appreciated more than words can express. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Bridgepoint, with our heartfelt thanks. I am fully convinced that the soul is indestructible, and that its activity will continue through eternity. It is like the sun, which to our eyes seems to set in night; but it has in reality only gone to diffuse its light elsewhere. - Goethe Do not stand by my grave and weep I am not there. I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow I am a diamond glint on snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awake in the morning hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circling flight I am the soft starshine at night Do not stand by my grave and cry I am not there…I did not die. - Anonymous Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

