MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
MARGARET BRAMAUER

MARGARET BRAMAUER Obituary
BRAMAUER, MARGARET Passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 71. We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Margaret Bramauer. Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is already greatly missed by her husband Dolph, her children, Darryl, Melissa, Scott and Holly and her grandson Judah. We will be having a celebration of Margaret's life at which time we will share in our grief, but also in our joy, while remembering the life that she shared with all of us. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, 905 428-8488), on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. If one so desires, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
