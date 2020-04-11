Home

MARGARET BRIDGET (BREDA) O'SULLIVAN

MARGARET BRIDGET (BREDA) O'SULLIVAN Obituary
O'SULLIVAN, MARGARET BRIDGET (BREDA) (nee BARRY) Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 89. She is together again with her late husband, Patrick Joseph O'Sullivan and her first born son Barry, along with her cherished siblings, Joan, Maureen, and Tom. Mom came to Canada in 1953 with Joe for a 5 year adventure that never ended. Together they had 8 children, and started their own business in 1973 in the sewer and water main industry. Mom was able to continue this business after the sudden passing of our father in 1981. It would be fair to say she was the lone Irish woman in a predominantly male industry. Mom would want to be remembered as a fiercely independent woman and loyal friend who was able to manage her children, her business, her devotion to her family in Ireland, and her many activities with Our Lady Of Lourdes Church. We will remember her for her love of music, her pride in her little plot of land (Cabbagetown), and her willingness to host countless extended family members and friends in her home. She loved her children and demonstrated it by reminding us that she knew where we were and what we were up to every second of the day. She had eyes at the back of her head. She was our moral compass. Mom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered forever by her remaining children: Michael, Stephen (Heather), Kevin (Molly), John, Eileen (Brian), Aïda (John), David and her daughter-in-law Susan, along with her grandchildren: Ciara, Colm (Maria), Dara, Erin, Declan, Sean, Kati (Steve), Aïda (John), Leslie, Julie (Louis-Philippe), James, Clare, Liam, Thomas, and Bridget; great-grandchildren: Savannah, Rylie, and Alexandria; her sister Anna and brothers Kevin and Michael in Co. Cork, Ireland, cousin Betty from Chicago, and her countless relations and friends in Ireland, Canada, and around the globe. We are grateful for the love and care provided by Carol Morrison, Wellesley Central Place and the Houses of Providence as mom suffered with dementia in her last few years. Thanks also to Ann Shook who loved and cared for our mother as if she were her own. In accordance with the current provincial guidelines, a private service was held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery. A proper send off for our mother will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto or Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence would be welcomed. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
