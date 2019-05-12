BZOVEY, MARGARET (nee JERVIS) November 2, 1925 - January 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Vera Davis Centre, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Buzz. Loving mother to daughters Angela and Patricia (John) and son James (Susan). Devoted grandmother to Christopher (Cori), Alexandra (Matt), Leanna and Jacqueline. Proud great-grandmother of Sienna, Dominic and Juliette. Lovingly remembered by her niece Patricia Stevenson. Margaret was a very generous person and loved her family dearly. She lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a celebratory dinner was held for family and friends on April 27, 2019. Mother Mary
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019