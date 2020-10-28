1/
Margaret Carmela WALTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTER, Margaret Carmela (nee MICELI) Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John Walter. Loving mother to Anne (Rob) Wylie and Sue (Dave) McCarthy. Proud grandmother to Cheryl, Michael, Andrew, Steve, Jeff, Alison and Paul. Great-grandmother to Clara and Amelia. Marg brought a smile to everyone she met and was always there to lend a helping hand. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. E.). Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church (59 Heather Rd.). Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. For more information visit ogdenfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved