WALTER, Margaret Carmela (nee MICELI) Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John Walter. Loving mother to Anne (Rob) Wylie and Sue (Dave) McCarthy. Proud grandmother to Cheryl, Michael, Andrew, Steve, Jeff, Alison and Paul. Great-grandmother to Clara and Amelia. Marg brought a smile to everyone she met and was always there to lend a helping hand. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. E.). Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church (59 Heather Rd.). Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. For more information visit ogdenfuneralhome.com