MacEWEN, MARGARET CAROL (nee ANDERSON) "Carol, Mom, Nanny, Nan Nan" December 13, 1945 – October 26, 2020 After a life filled with love and blessings, Margaret Carol MacEwen passed away at the much-too-young age of 74. Carol always made it known that her children were her world – her life's greatest accomplishment and legacy. She would often say that it was her children who gave her the strength to endure her eight-year battle with cancer. Fittingly, she passed away peacefully, on her own terms, in her beautiful home, surrounded by her cherished family. Carol was the loving mother of four children – Sherri (Rod), Troy (Debbie), Randy (Ivy) and Shonda (Glenn). She was further blessed to have two additional and remarkably special family members in her life, Gary Laukka (aka Moolie) and Lyndon Drake (aka Jonesy). Family gatherings were made all-the-more boisterous and loving with her eight beautiful grandchildren and their partners: Jake, Sam, Tess, Christine (Paul), Melanie (Shawn), Blake, Jessie (Matthew) and Taylor (Brandon). Carol was also the proud "Nan-Nan" of three great-grandsons (Jackson, Hudson and Dawson). It warmed her heart to know another great-grandson would be arriving soon. Born to the late Edna and Theodore Anderson, and raised in St. Peter's Harbour, PEI, Carol was the youngest of six siblings (the late Keith Anderson, Connie Webster, Melvin Anderson, Louise Birt and Lorne Anderson). In the one-room schoolhouse, taught by her future mother-in-law, she met her future husband, Robert Ernest MacEwen (Buddy), and together they had four children. Although they moved to Toronto so Buddy could pursue his engineering career and they could raise their young family, PEI's red clay was always in her heart. For Carol, family was critically important. Carol and Buddy took the children to spend every summer at their grandparents' potato farm and tourist home. Carol made sure the four children grew close to their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Digging clams, picking mussels, baking biscuits, playing on the sand dunes, harvesting potatoes and large family gatherings were only some of the island traditions she helped keep alive for her family. Carol worked at Canada Post for many years where she met some of her closest friends. However, she always proclaimed that her life's greatest work was being a mother. Her maternal instincts were immense. Carol made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was both an empathetic listener and a magnetic storyteller. She had the uncanny ability to put people at ease and in no time at all, knew their life stories and had made a new friend. For those in need, she provided sage advice, grounded in wisdom and judgment, shaped by real-world experience. She was compassionate, respectful, accepting and fair. Her front door was always swinging open as everyone knew they were welcome to pop by for a hot tea and chocolate chip cookies. Carol also had a great sense of humour, punctuated with quick wit. Her no-filter, spicy style could always make her grandchildren laugh. She loved fashion and shoes – she believed that if you found something you liked, you should buy it in every colour. She had a coat and a purse for every occasion. And she loved to dance. Life was not always easy for Carol, including the times after her marital separation in her 30s, but she had fierce resolve. She had tremendous resilience – a powerful little fighter with a big love of life, family and people. She always defied the odds, and her gutsy battle with cancer was no exception. The way she approached her cancer was also the way she approached life – with courage, strength, positivity, defiance, grace, humility and humour. This approach and, indeed, the way she orchestrated her ultimate passing, were among her most inspirational life lessons. Carol had a caring love and deep friendship with Gary during her last 30 years. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Gary ("Dr. Moo") for his unwavering devotion, support and care to Carol, particularly during the past 8 years. Given COVID-19 restrictions, Carol's close family will celebrate her extraordinary life at a small, private gathering. To honour Carol's life's purpose, and in lieu of flowers, please do what she valued most... make the time to have a hot tea and longgg chat with someone in need. Mom – we will always "love you to the moon and back." You are our hero.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store