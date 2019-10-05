CARR, Margaret Peacefully, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Bernie Carr. Cherished mother of Marilyn Jenks (David), Brenda Wicklund (Garry), and Ron Carr (Mary Dettweiler). Loving grandmother of Alan (Jen), Andrea (Andrew), and Ingrid (Braydon). Adored great-grandmother of Kylie, Kira, Avery, Anderson, Ainsley, Breeann, Gemma, and Memphis. As per Margaret's wishes, no services will be held. For those who wish, donations may be made to SickKids Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019