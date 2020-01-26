Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET DILLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET CATHERINE "PEGGY" DILLON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET CATHERINE "PEGGY" DILLON Obituary
DILLON, MARGARET CATHERINE "PEGGY" April 3, 1939 - January 23, 2020 Passed peacefully, at North York General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with family by her side. Lovingly remembered by sister Jo-Anne (Stan Seggie), brothers, Larry (Ruth), Michael (Marianne), Gerry, Paul and their families. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Mary, brothers, Dale, Donald, Martin and William (Barb). Dearly missed Auntie Peggy to her many nieces and nephews and all those who knew and loved her. Peggy was a teacher and speech therapist with Metropolitan Separate School Board, an active and faithful parishioner of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, and a lifelong associate of the Carmelite Sisters. Visitation will be held at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding South of Steeles), on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m., and Monday, January 27, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church (21 Leith Hill Road, North York), on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -