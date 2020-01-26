|
DILLON, MARGARET CATHERINE "PEGGY" April 3, 1939 - January 23, 2020 Passed peacefully, at North York General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with family by her side. Lovingly remembered by sister Jo-Anne (Stan Seggie), brothers, Larry (Ruth), Michael (Marianne), Gerry, Paul and their families. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Mary, brothers, Dale, Donald, Martin and William (Barb). Dearly missed Auntie Peggy to her many nieces and nephews and all those who knew and loved her. Peggy was a teacher and speech therapist with Metropolitan Separate School Board, an active and faithful parishioner of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, and a lifelong associate of the Carmelite Sisters. Visitation will be held at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding South of Steeles), on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m., and Monday, January 27, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church (21 Leith Hill Road, North York), on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020