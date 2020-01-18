|
CHALMERS-WIGHT TURNER, Margaret May 10, 1915 - December 16, 2019 The family of Margaret Turner is saddened to announce her passing on December 16, 2019, at the amazing age of 104. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her children, Elizabeth, Alec and Margaret, her grandchildren, Doriann, Bradley, Lindsay, Aaron and Andrew and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ryan, Madison, Gabriel, Adelaide, Benjamin, Petersen, Blaire and Bennett. Margaret Turner was a beautiful and amazing person who will be greatly missed. Towards the end of her life she was helped immensely by the Kensington Eye Institute. Any donations in her memory to the Kensington Eye Institute would be greatly appreciate.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020