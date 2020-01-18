Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CHALMERS-WIGHT TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CHALMERS-WIGHT TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret CHALMERS-WIGHT TURNER Obituary
CHALMERS-WIGHT TURNER, Margaret May 10, 1915 - December 16, 2019 The family of Margaret Turner is saddened to announce her passing on December 16, 2019, at the amazing age of 104. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her children, Elizabeth, Alec and Margaret, her grandchildren, Doriann, Bradley, Lindsay, Aaron and Andrew and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ryan, Madison, Gabriel, Adelaide, Benjamin, Petersen, Blaire and Bennett. Margaret Turner was a beautiful and amazing person who will be greatly missed. Towards the end of her life she was helped immensely by the Kensington Eye Institute. Any donations in her memory to the Kensington Eye Institute would be greatly appreciate.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -