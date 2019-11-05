CHILES, Margaret (nee SPARKS) Margaret passed away after a lengthy illness. on November 1, 2019, at the age of 70. Survived by loving husband Richard, sons, Jason and Michael, their wives, Shannon and Priscilla, step-grandchildren, Alysa and Alex, sister Evelyn (McCauley) and brothers, William and Bruce. She will be dearly missed by her extended family of nieces, cousins and friends of her sons, who just knew her as mom. Born on September 3, 1949 in Toronto, Ontario, she graduated from Whitby Psychiatric Hospital as an RN and married Richard in 1971. She was an avid reader, known for warm hugs, thoughtful advice and her brownies and fudge. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Whitby Abilities Centre or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, November 9th, at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., service at 1:00 p.m., with reception to follow. Everyone is invited to join with Margaret's family and friends to share memories, tears and laughter.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019