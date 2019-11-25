MARGARET CHRISTINA COLLETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET CHRISTINA COLLETT.
Service Information
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON
L3P 1Y3
(905)-294-2030
Obituary

COLLETT, MARGARET CHRISTINA (nee PERKIN) Passed away peacefully in her 90th year. Wife of the late William (Bill) for 69 years. Mother of Steve, Jeff, Susan (Gord) Davidson, and Cathy (Chuck) Miller. Grandmother of Chris, Kristina, Kayla, James, Jacqui, and Jared. Great-grandmother of Eryk, Wyatt, Harley, and Nolan. Predeceased by father Roy Perkin, mother Christina Morrison, twin sister Marion, step-mother Marion Armstrong, and in-laws Gord and Tina Collett, Jack and Helen Collett, and Elaine Drury. Will be missed by nieces Carrie (Chris), Denise (Brian), Beth (Ron), nephews David and Mark and her great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Memorial Service will take place in the Chapel on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. Donations may be made to the or Central United Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.