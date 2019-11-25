COLLETT, MARGARET CHRISTINA (nee PERKIN) Passed away peacefully in her 90th year. Wife of the late William (Bill) for 69 years. Mother of Steve, Jeff, Susan (Gord) Davidson, and Cathy (Chuck) Miller. Grandmother of Chris, Kristina, Kayla, James, Jacqui, and Jared. Great-grandmother of Eryk, Wyatt, Harley, and Nolan. Predeceased by father Roy Perkin, mother Christina Morrison, twin sister Marion, step-mother Marion Armstrong, and in-laws Gord and Tina Collett, Jack and Helen Collett, and Elaine Drury. Will be missed by nieces Carrie (Chris), Denise (Brian), Beth (Ron), nephews David and Mark and her great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Memorial Service will take place in the Chapel on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. Donations may be made to the or Central United Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019