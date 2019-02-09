COOK, MARGARET "BETTY" Peacefully at Newmarket Health Centre on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Betty, beloved wife of the late Frank Cook (1964). Loving mother of Lynda Cook of Collingwood, Diane (Al Pinnigar) of Cannington, Michael Cook of Toronto and Mary (Art Holliday) of Holland Landing. Cherished 'Grandma' of Jennifer Pinnigar of Willow Beach, Rebecca Dale of Keswick, Amanda (Matt Robertson) of Guelph, Jake (Tahni) of Cannington and great-grandmother of Holden, Elizabeth, Hudson, Hannah and Everleigh. Predeceased by her sister Eileen McPhail and by her brother Kenneth Macey and his surviving wife Audrey of Beaverton. She will be missed by several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at Newmarket Health Centre for all of their wonderful care and support. Private Family service. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Betty, donations to the Alzheimer Society of York Region would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019