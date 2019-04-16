COOPERWHITE, Margaret It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother in her 85th year on April 14, 2019. Predeceased by her husband George Paton Cooperwhite. Cherished mother of Robert and Margaret Ann (David). Dear Nana of Micheal (Victoria), Mikayla and Connor. Loving Great-Nana to Jackson and Paton. Born in Paisley, Scotland, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Connor. The entire family immigrated to Canada and made the community of Mt. Dennis their home. Longtime parishoner at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church. We would like to thank the staff at the Palliative Care team unit at Brampton Civic Hospital. Friends may be received at Scott Funeral Home West Toronto Chapel (1273 Weston Road, one light north of Eglinton), on Wednesday, April 17th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with a Chapel Service held on Thursday, April 18th at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019