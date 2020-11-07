1/1
Margaret "Peggy" CURLEW
CURLEW, Margaret "Peggy" (nee ALEXANDER) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 88 with her children by her side, at Southlake Regional Health Centre after a courageous battle with chronic lung disease. Devoted wife of the late Gordon Arthur Curlew (d. 2015) of 60 years, loving mother of Cathy, Karen, Ian (Michele), Colin (Cathy) and cherished grandmother of Lindsay, Leanne, Karissa, Kaitlin and Courtney. Predeceased by her sister Patricia and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Known for her brownies, butter tarts and gourmet cooking, she would always make delicious meals, especially for celebrations and holidays. Having raised her family in Scarborough until 1990, she spent retirement with Gord at the cottage/home on Henshaw Lake, Muskoka, winters in Fort Myers, Florida and her last 4 years living independently at the Renoir Retirement Residence in Newmarket. A private memorial will be held at a later date for family and close friends. In memory of Peggy, donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be made at www.mwbeckerfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
