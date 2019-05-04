Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET DIANE HIGGINS. View Sign Obituary

HIGGINS, MARGARET DIANE February 22, 1943 - March 24, 2019 It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved wife, Diane. Predeceased by her parents John (Jack) and Marion Jennings and her brother Sydney. Diane was born in Renfrew, Ontario and at seven years of age, moved to Ajax, Ontario. Following high school, she moved to Kingston where she furthered her education becoming an Occupational and Recreational Therapist. Upon her return to Ajax, she began her career at Whitby Psychiatric Hospital and after a number of years, relocated to 999 Queen Street (now known as CAMH). After almost 30 years, she elected to retire and enjoy many of her creative hobbies. We bought a home in Largo, Florida with Diane's parents and spent many happy winters there. I would like to thank Dr. Michael Kates and the Doctors and Nurses at both Credit Valley and Sunnybrook Hospitals for their compassionate care. For seven months, Diane fought a courageous battle against Stage 4 lung cancer and with the help of Dr. Lynne Benjamin, Marlene Grzesiak of Mississauga Halton Local Health Integration Network and Diane's Para Med Nurse, Renate Lindot, were able to fulfill Diane's wish to be at home right up to the day before she passed. While it was heartbreaking to lose her, I am grateful that her pain and suffering are now over. My thanks to my wonderful neighbours who have been incredibly supportive in helping me through this difficult time, namely Marylynne Campbell, Dr. John Glover and his wife Helen, Dorothy Thomson, Suzanne Gill and Jeff Orson. To Diane's dearest friend Rose Jefferson and her husband Arthur, who have come to my house every week to help me sort things out, I cannot thank you enough, I could not have done it without you. To Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home and its Managing Director, Terry Cooke, my deep appreciation for your empathy and compassion. Diane did not want either a Funeral Service or a Memorial. Cremation has taken place. Those wishing to make a donation in Diane's memory, may do so to either the Oakville Humane Society or The Oakville Salvation Army. Diane, I will always love you and I will cherish the many wonderful memories we shared over 49 years. I look forward to the day we may be reunited.

