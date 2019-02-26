DICKINSON, MARGARET "JUNE" After living with Alzheimer's for far too long, Margaret "June" Dickinson, age 86, died peacefully at the Houses of Providence on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Cherished mother of Bruce (Heather) and Joanne (Robin). Beloved grandmother of Bryan, Kirsten and Chelsea and great-grandmother of Marley. Also loved by brother Bob and sister-in-law Carolyn as well as nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Norman, sister Jean, brother-in-law Doug Whyte and parents Helmer and Margaret (Rivers) Snell. Will be missed by friends and neighbours in Scarborough and Hope Bay. June was a long-time member of the Eastern Star, Scarborough Chapter No. 231 and West Ellesmere United Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society. With respect to her wishes, there is no service planned. We sincerely thank the staff of Chestnut Wing at the Houses of Providence for the wonderful care and compassion they showed us all, over the last 8 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "JUNE" DICKINSON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019