MARGARET DOOGAN

DOOGAN, MARGARET (nee McALLISTER) 1940 - 2020 Peacefully passed away at home, at the age of 79, in Toronto, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret leaves behind David, her beloved husband of 31 years. Loving mother of Patricia (Jim), Donna, Danny (Charlene) and Kevin (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Shannon (Nathan), Cheylan, Michael, Maggie Rose, Gracelynn, Kaly and Abigail. Proud great-grandmother of Emma and Madeline. Loving sister to John, Elizabeth, Joe and Marie. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and John McAllister and her husband Danny Doogan. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, along with many family and friends. Due to the current conditions and restrictions under COVID-19, a Private Funeral will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with cremation to follow at Riverside Crematorium. Condolences and messages for the family may be placed on this memorial page. In lieu of flowers, shared memories of Margaret on the memorial page would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will take place once the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 is holding events. Further details will be shared once a date is determined. Please visit our online book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
