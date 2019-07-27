Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET DOROTHY (MAGGIE) STRATTON. View Sign Obituary

STRATTON, MARGARET (MAGGIE) DOROTHY Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Margaret (Maggie) Dorothy Stratton, "The Queen" of the early Canadian educational television production community, passed away, aged 92. Maggie was born June 6, 1927 in Plaistow District, Essex, England to Leonora and George Stratton. Maggie was predeceased by her beloved brother John Stratton and great-nephew Steven Wootten. Maggie is lovingly remembered by Rose Stratton (née Hines), great-nieces and nephew Niki and Kelly Wootten and David Wootten, and was cherished by a multitude of TVOntario colleagues - including her dear friend, Mai Gardner (deceased). Upon graduating college, she was invited to work with Gilbert Harding, renowned English journalist and celebrated 1950s personality at the BBC. In the early 60s, Maggie participated in an exchange program with Canadian broadcasters, landing a placement at CFTO Toronto. She immigrated to Canada, became a citizen, and went on to build her life here. In 1965, Maggie joined a new provincial television venture ETVO. In 1968, a Toronto Star editorial revealed Maggie had become the first female executive producer in Canadian television history! ETVO eventually transformed into today's TVOntario. Maggie remained with TVOntario for 27 years. Maggie was all about arts and culture: She enjoyed classical music, politics, the opera, ballet, and loved attending The Stratford Festival Theatre. She was extremely well read, highly social, and loved comedy. She drew her career to a close in June of 1992 as director of production management services, overseeing the creation of 100% Canadian educational content across French and English production teams in arts, science, public affairs, current affairs, children's, youth, adult and part-time learning programming. On leaving, Maggie stated: "I will always be part of TVOntario, as TVOntario is a part of me." Boss, Mentor, Colleague, Friend –- Family! Cheers Maggie! Thank you for your outstanding leadership, humour and camaraderie, as well as your indelible contribution to Canadian broadcasting. We salute you. We celebrate you. We will never forget you.

