HUGHES, Margaret E. (nee YOUNG) With sadness, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Margaret Hughes on March 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Jim for 55 years. Loving mother of Bill (Debbie) of Aurora, Diane of Niagara Falls, NY and John (Jill) of Mississauga. Cherished grandmother of Christine (Karl), Julie, Lauren (Natasha), Kate, Anna and Jack. Margaret was a former teacher and longtime member of Rexdale United and later Streetsville United Church. She was devoted to her family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Streetsville United Church, 274 Queen St. S., Streetsville, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Streetsville United Church or Trillium Health Partners-Credit Valley Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. HUGHES.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019