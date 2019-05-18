GEAR, MARGARET EDNA (nee BURT) April 11, 1923 - May 6, 2019 Margaret Gear of Cobourg, Ontario, passed away at Chartwell Aurora in the presence of her loving family. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Dr. Douglas Gear and is survived by her children Jim (Jan) Gear, Jane (Leo) Cossetto, Judy (Brian) Marshall, Susan Gear and Carol Gear (Scott Andrew). Margaret's legacy includes 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Sunday, May 26th, 2-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019