MARGARET EDNA GEAR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET EDNA GEAR.
Service Information
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON
K9A 1K7
(905)-372-5132
Obituary

GEAR, MARGARET EDNA (nee BURT) April 11, 1923 - May 6, 2019 Margaret Gear of Cobourg, Ontario, passed away at Chartwell Aurora in the presence of her loving family. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Dr. Douglas Gear and is survived by her children Jim (Jan) Gear, Jane (Leo) Cossetto, Judy (Brian) Marshall, Susan Gear and Carol Gear (Scott Andrew). Margaret's legacy includes 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Sunday, May 26th, 2-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.