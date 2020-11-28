BARCLAY, Margaret Eileen (nee McGUFFIN) 1925 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at North York General Hospital, just two days shy of her 95th birthday. She was the daughter of World War I Veteran Robert McGuffin and his wife, Margaret (née Sloane), both of whom had emigrated from Co. Down, Ireland. Beloved and survived by children Robert Barclay (Barbara) of Harriston, Sharon Barclay of Richmond Hill, and William Barclay of Port Perry; granddaughter Megan Barclay; sister-in-law Joyce Ogden (John); brother-in-law Stewart Coxford; nieces and nephew Susan Busby (Bob), Stephen Coxford (Kathy), and Nancy Coxford. Also survived by step-sons Hugh Westwood (Trish), John Westwood (Ella) and step-daughter Pat Westwood. Special step-aunt to Wendy McCormick. Fondly remembered by extended members of the Coxford and Westwood families. Predeceased by husbands George Warren Barclay (1984) and John Robert Westwood (2001), much-loved sister Ruth Coxford, step-daughter Joan Westwood, close friends (and later sister-in-law and brother-in-law) Lois and Richard Westwood, and dear companion Cyril Walton. Eileen was born and raised in the east end of Toronto and met her future husband Warren at North Broadview United Church. After graduating at age 16 from what is now Northern Secondary School, where her father was head receiver, Eileen worked as a stenographer at Lumberman's Life Insurance, becoming the supervisor of the steno pool by age 21. Having taken time out to raise her family, she worked for many years as a receptionist in the Family Health Clinic at Sunnybrook Hospital. In retirement, she enjoyed trips to Europe, Alaska, and the Panama Canal, spending winters at Siesta Key, concerts and the theatre, as well as the fellowship of Jubilee United Church. Eileen especially enjoyed spending summers at her family's cottage at Fenelon Falls, with this past summer being the first she had missed since 1928. We would like to extend our thanks to Amica Bayview Gardens for the care that they have given our mother over recent years, as well as to the doctors and staff of 8 West wing of North York General Hospital for their care during her final weeks. Private visitation and cremation have taken place; a Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Donations in memory of Eileen can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
