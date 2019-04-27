HATT MACKAY, MARGARET EILEEN (nee GRAINGER) Peacefully at Amica of Dundas on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Margaret, in her 88th year, predeceased by husbands Donald Hatt and John Mackay. Loving mother of Brad (Lyn), Stacey (Cali Greene), and Joanne (John Leeming). Beloved Nana of Ashley, Ryan, Jennifer (Duncan), Kristen (Robert), Kerry, Tyler, Jaime, and great-grandmother of Parker and Liam. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Eileen Grainger, brother Bud Grainger, and sister Barbara Robbins. Mom has blessed us in her life with her unwavering strength, zest for life, and love of family. She was a very social, well read, and classy woman who had a gentle sense of humour. We would like to thank Amica of Dundas and their staff, especially the Memory Unit. The care and love was exceptional and they always maintained Mom's dignity. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, April 28th, at the Dundas Valley Golf and Country Club, 10 Woodley's Lane, Dundas, ON from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019