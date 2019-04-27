Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET EILEEN HATT MACKAY. View Sign Obituary

HATT MACKAY, MARGARET EILEEN (nee GRAINGER) Peacefully at Amica of Dundas on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Margaret, in her 88th year, predeceased by husbands Donald Hatt and John Mackay. Loving mother of Brad (Lyn), Stacey (Cali Greene), and Joanne (John Leeming). Beloved Nana of Ashley, Ryan, Jennifer (Duncan), Kristen (Robert), Kerry, Tyler, Jaime, and great-grandmother of Parker and Liam. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Eileen Grainger, brother Bud Grainger, and sister Barbara Robbins. Mom has blessed us in her life with her unwavering strength, zest for life, and love of family. She was a very social, well read, and classy woman who had a gentle sense of humour. We would like to thank Amica of Dundas and their staff, especially the Memory Unit. The care and love was exceptional and they always maintained Mom's dignity. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, April 28th, at the Dundas Valley Golf and Country Club, 10 Woodley's Lane, Dundas, ON from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences at

HATT MACKAY, MARGARET EILEEN (nee GRAINGER) Peacefully at Amica of Dundas on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Margaret, in her 88th year, predeceased by husbands Donald Hatt and John Mackay. Loving mother of Brad (Lyn), Stacey (Cali Greene), and Joanne (John Leeming). Beloved Nana of Ashley, Ryan, Jennifer (Duncan), Kristen (Robert), Kerry, Tyler, Jaime, and great-grandmother of Parker and Liam. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Eileen Grainger, brother Bud Grainger, and sister Barbara Robbins. Mom has blessed us in her life with her unwavering strength, zest for life, and love of family. She was a very social, well read, and classy woman who had a gentle sense of humour. We would like to thank Amica of Dundas and their staff, especially the Memory Unit. The care and love was exceptional and they always maintained Mom's dignity. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, April 28th, at the Dundas Valley Golf and Country Club, 10 Woodley's Lane, Dundas, ON from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close