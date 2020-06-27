SULKER, Margaret Elaine Passed away peacefully, on June 18, 2020, at Matthew's House Hospice, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Art and Peggy Sulker. Cherished life partner of the late Victor Wolkowski. Loving big sister to Jim (Sue), Don (Erika) and the late David (Liz) Sulker. Dear cousin of Rick (Elizabeth) Sulker and family. Auntie DeeDee was adored by her seven nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews. Marg's smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold. A kind and generous lady, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed dearly and treasured always. The family of Marg, with much appreciation and gratitude, would like to thank Dr. Jansen, Dr. Abdul Razak, Ms. Pernille Pederson, RN and Dr. Ferguson. A very heartfelt thank you to Matthew's House Hospice staff for their exceptional care and compassion. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Matthew's House Hospice, Alliston or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and memorial donations may be shared at Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston www.druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.