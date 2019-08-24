PEARCEY, MARGARET ELEANOR (nee FOSTER) April 22, 1931 - August 19, 2019 It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Margaret, at the age of 88, on August 19, 2019. She was wife of Jack (late), for more than 55 years and Mother to their three boys: Ken and wife Peggy, Bob (late) and wife Dawn, John and wife Catherine. She was so delighted to have been Grandmother to: Josh and Emily, Becky, Matt and Carmen (late), Kim and Dan, Derek and Amanda, and Charlotte. She also had the joy of being a Great-Grandmother to: Jade, Megan, Madison, Mia, Ben, Max, and Isla. We will all miss her tremendously, but know her spirit lives on in us all. We also want to recognize that Margaret was a sister/sister-in-law, an aunt, a friend and neighbour to many, and they too will miss her in their own way. As a family, we would like to acknowledge the wonderful support and care she received for many years from everyone at her family doctor's office. She also had great care given to her by her longtime pharmacist, dentist, foot doctor and her ear specialist and many more that she more recently got to know. There will be a visitation at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto, 416-441-1580, on Sunday, August 25th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a private family interment at a later date in Muskoka, where she spent many wonderful times. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bridgepoint Health Care Centre (www.bridgepointhealth.ca) where she received amazing care, in her last few weeks, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019