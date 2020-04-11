|
SAWYER, MARGARET ELENOR (nee BALL) With deep sadness, Margaret's family announces her passing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Chester Village in Toronto, at the age of 90. Predeceased by Milton (Mel) her husband of 56 years. Proud and loving Mother of Paul (Mary Lou) and Peter (Cindy). Cherished Grandma of Scott (Angela), Brock, Laura and Derek (Erin) and beloved Great-Grandmother (GG) of their sons, Hudson and Brennan. Together, Marg and Mel built their home in West Hill. Marg was a strong supporter of her sons' and grandsons' athletic interests, hockey in particular. It brought Marg great joy to teach her Granddaughter and her friends her favourite recipes and to pass on her knowledge of sewing and knitting. Marg had a green thumb and loved spending time tending to her garden and hosting family parties in her yard. She was affectionately known as "Gram" to many and cherished these relationships and time spent with family and friends. Marg was a proud volunteer for over 20 years at Scarborough Centenary Hospital where she lovingly photographed countless newborns. In retirement, Marg learned to paint and nurtured her interest in classic movies. She proudly followed the activities of her growing family and shared her wisdom, perhaps none more profound as a lover of sweets herself, that "sometimes a girl just needs a bit of chocolate." A private family service has taken place with interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. We wish to thank the outstanding and supportive team at Chester Village. We will cherish memories of your caring and kindness. Marg was a lover of animals and supported those less fortunate. Memorial donations to the Food Bank or the Humane Society are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020