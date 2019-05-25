MCCULLOCH, Margaret Elizabeth In Toronto, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Margaret Elizabeth McCulloch, beloved wife of the late Dr. J. Clement McCulloch and the late Dr. John Simpson. Dearly loved aunt of Alison Bain Baker and John Craig Bain. Dear step-mother of Barbara Mitchell, John McCulloch, Kenneth McCulloch and Christina Quarton. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Carswell Bain and her only brother John Carswell Bain. A private service was held with interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019