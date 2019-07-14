O'NEAIL, MARGARET ELIZABETH (nee REYNOLDS) April 30, 1921 – July 11, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living of Unionville on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in her 99th year. Daughter of the late John Joseph and Matilda Reynolds, predeceased by her cherished husband Raymond O'Neail, and her loving sister Helene Bernice Lobraico, survived by her brother-in-law Vincent Lobraico. Caring aunt to Peter, Margaret, John, Rosemarie, Theresa, and Michael. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the fabulous Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Unionville, and a special thanks to Toni, Lucy and Jasmine. Visitation will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto on Tuesday, July 16th from 7 – 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 354 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or the Toronto Humane Society. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 14, 2019