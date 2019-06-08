ROBB, Margaret Elizabeth (nee LIGHTBODY) October 21, 1935 – May 24, 2019 The Robb family is sad to announce the death of Marg Robb, beloved wife of Gordon for the last 60 years; mother extraordinaire to her three daughters, Cathy (Rob Paterson), Sue (Paul Riedlinger) and Janet (Neil Craik); and nana to Annie, C.J., Lauren, Meg, Nick, Sarah and Will. She was the older sister to Robert Lightbody (deceased), sister-in-law to Margie and aunt to Deborah (Sandy Keay) and Tamara (Rick Murdock). Friends may call at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at Kingsway Lambton United Church, 85 The Kingsway, Etobicoke, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada (https://ovariancanada.org/). Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019