SLIWA, Margaret Elizabeth (nee PAYNE) Peacefully, in her 91st year, after a seven year battle with dementia, complicated by a stroke. Daughter of the late John and Veronica (McLaughlin) Payne, of Stoneham, QC. Beloved and cherished wife of George, who recently celebrated 62 years of marriage and are the proud parents of two children: Karen Marie (Steve) and Stephen George (Michele), all who mourn Margaret's passing. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, who she loved and adored: Olivia, Elijah, and Ava-Grace, as well as the wider Payne clan, with whom she enjoyed keeping in touch. Margaret was an independent minded and hard working person, a product of her rural upbringing in an era when farms were without access to public utilities. Not long after graduating from high school, she left the family farm and pursued a career in office administration for almost 40 years, retiring as the Executive Secretary to the President of Burlington Industries (Canada). People would describe Margaret as well-read, elegant, graceful, stylish, devout in her faith and gifted with the Payne family's trait of an extraordinary memory. Special thanks to the staff at the Trillium Hospital (Mississauga Hospital). Respecting Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family Funeral Mass will be held for Margaret at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019