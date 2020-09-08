UNGER, MARGARET ELIZABETH (nee WOOLLEY) With great sadness, we announce the passing of Marg Unger in Toronto on September 3, 2020 (born July 3, 1943 in Peterborough, ON). Survived in love by her husband Steven; son Michael of Cincinnati, USA; brother David Woolley (Julie Girard); mother-in-law Eva; sister-in-law Linda; and nieces and nephews Brian, Emily, Brian Woolley (Carin McLean) and Jeff Woolley (Tracy Lefebvre). Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Olive Woolley (nee Kruse), father-in-law Eugene, and brother-in-law John. A physiotherapist and well-respected duplicate bridge player from the 1960s to the early 1980s, she was an arts, crafts, literature, and gardening enthusiast, an active volunteer at Thornhill United Church, and maintained a keen interest in following sports and Canadian and American politics. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations in her memory to the Canadian Lung Association or Thornhill United Church. Online remembrances at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (www.rskane.ca
). Family memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.