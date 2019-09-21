Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ELZABETH (MARG) ANNAN. View Sign Service Information MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 (905)-428-8488 Obituary

ANNAN, MARGARET (MARG) ELZABETH (nee GENTLE) 1928-2019 It is with deep sadness, Melissa and her son Nash announce the peaceful passing of Margaret (Marg) Elizabeth (Gentle) Annan, at the age of 91, wife of the late Donald Charles (2008). Margaret was the beloved mother of daughter Melissa-Jane, grandmother of Nash, mother to Douglas, mother-in-law to Ellen, grandmother to Taylor, Brooke and Grace. She was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Gentle of Parkdale, Toronto. Margaret was sister to the late Gordon (Dorothy), Ronald (survived by Deen) and Eleanor (George Benson) and daughter-in-law of the late Francis Hamilton Smales (Annan). "Beautiful Auntie Margaret" will also be remembered fondly by Don (Jackie), Jim, Craig (Carolyn), Rhonda (Herman) and Gary (Cecilia). Marg lived a full and storied life. She grew up on Maplegrove Ave., in Parkdale, Toronto and in her later years, the family moved to Ashbury Ave. She got her first job at Campbell's Soup, plucking chickens! She was 13 years old, and stuck it out for two whole days! As a young woman, she enjoyed dancing and socializing at the Sunnyside Pavilion. She attended the Royal Conservatory of Music for vocal studies expanding on her deep love of music. Marg was beautiful, smart, fierce, hard-working and above all, genuine. She left high school, and then later completed a Comptometer Operator course and got her first full time office job at United Cigar Store. Marg never underestimated her abilities and replied to an ad for a job at the Canadian National Railway (CNR), and told them confidently that she was "very, very good" and they needed her. She was hired on the spot. Marg worked for the CNR until she was 33 years old, allowing her to travel across Canada and the U.S.A. and live for a brief time in Montreal. She left the company after meeting the love of her life, Pickering Farmer, Don Annan. Their connection was instantaneous and two-and-half months after meeting, the couple wed on March 17, 1962, and bought Valley Farm. The city girl with city style and stunning aqua blue eyes, transitioned easily to country living and family became the biggest part of her life. In 1963, she became mother to Melissa and Douglas in 1968. In the 1960's, Marg and Don built and owned Annandale Golf & Country Club. In 1978, Marg expanded her love of fashion. She sold stylish handbags and designer fashions out of the Annan home in the 1970's/80's, under the umbrella of Annandale Boutique. In 1985, after several years of working together, Marg and her daughter, Melissa, opened Garbo's Boutique, in Downtown Whitby. Don farmed until his retirement in 1988. They then bought a condo in Hallandale, Florida and happily became snowbirds. They met wonderful friends, and for the first time in their married life, had the freedom to travel, not having the responsibility of a farm. This was one of the most relaxing and happiest times of their lives. Marg came from humble beginnings. She was a business woman with flair and a networker like no other. She lit up a room with her sparkling blue eyes and her friendly, social nature. Her clients became friends. No job was beneath her (including plucking chickens!) and she treated every person with a consistent level of respect. Marg's spirit and stories will live on in all of the people she has touched. The family would like to thank the Central East LHIN, VHA Home Health, the caring PSWs, Shamini Elangeethan, RPN, and Dr. L. Pedretti, for assisting Melissa and Nash in the past six months and giving Marg a dignified, peaceful passing surrounded by love. We also want to thank our friends and family for all of their love. We are forever grateful. All are welcomed to attend a visitation at the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd. Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at ST. BERNADETTE'S CHURCH (21 Bayly St. E. Ajax), on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Durham Region Hospice

