EVEREST, MARGARET ERLIN Passed away peacefully, with the love of her family in her heart, on June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of John for over 63 years. Devoted mom of Paul and Pam Brazeau (Pierre). Proud nana to Jessica Cormier (Charles) and Joshua Brazeau. G.G. to Gus Cormier. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of McCowan Rd.), on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until a time of service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or a charity that supports dementia research would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019