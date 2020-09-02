FORSEY, MARGARET (MARG) ESTHER (nee KIELEY) July 1, 1922 – August 26, 2020 Quietly, after a long, well-lived life, at Harbour Hill Retirement residence in Goderich, Ontario, on August 26, 2020, in her 98th year. She will be dearly missed by her children, Bob (Sandra) of Selwyn, ON, Pat (John) of Mount Albert, ON, Susan of Crystal Beach, ON, Lou (Jim) of Goderich, ON, Michael (Debbie) of London, ON, and Douglas (Martha) of Markdale, ON; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her sisters Jean Murphy of Scottsdale, AZ, Mickie Pitcher of St. John's, NL, brother Hugh Kieley of Niles, OH; sisters-in-law Miriam Warnes of Ottawa, Marjorie Forsey of Alliston, Edith Allard of Ottawa, Catherine of Niles, OH, Helen Kieley of Conception Bay, NL; and stepdaughter Ann Hunt of Newcastle; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husbands George Forsey (1984) and Michael McDonnell (1995); brothers John Kieley, Dan Kieley, Bill Kieley, and Bob Kieley; sisters Brenda Kieley, Helen Kieley, Pat Doyle, Judy Curtis and Edith Carroll. She is fondly remembered by her Toronto Island friends John and Mary Plunkett and Dorothy Demunik; and her Marlborough Court, Oakville friends Evelyn, Eileen and Helen. In accordance with Margaret's wishes and in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, invitations will be limited to family members, then friends as space permits, there will be a one-hour visitation prior to a brief 2:00 p.m. service at Kopriva-Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville, on Saturday, September 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



