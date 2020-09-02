1/1
MARGARET ESTHER (MARG) FORSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORSEY, MARGARET (MARG) ESTHER (nee KIELEY) July 1, 1922 – August 26, 2020 Quietly, after a long, well-lived life, at Harbour Hill Retirement residence in Goderich, Ontario, on August 26, 2020, in her 98th year. She will be dearly missed by her children, Bob (Sandra) of Selwyn, ON, Pat (John) of Mount Albert, ON, Susan of Crystal Beach, ON, Lou (Jim) of Goderich, ON, Michael (Debbie) of London, ON, and Douglas (Martha) of Markdale, ON; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her sisters Jean Murphy of Scottsdale, AZ, Mickie Pitcher of St. John's, NL, brother Hugh Kieley of Niles, OH; sisters-in-law Miriam Warnes of Ottawa, Marjorie Forsey of Alliston, Edith Allard of Ottawa, Catherine of Niles, OH, Helen Kieley of Conception Bay, NL; and stepdaughter Ann Hunt of Newcastle; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husbands George Forsey (1984) and Michael McDonnell (1995); brothers John Kieley, Dan Kieley, Bill Kieley, and Bob Kieley; sisters Brenda Kieley, Helen Kieley, Pat Doyle, Judy Curtis and Edith Carroll. She is fondly remembered by her Toronto Island friends John and Mary Plunkett and Dorothy Demunik; and her Marlborough Court, Oakville friends Evelyn, Eileen and Helen. In accordance with Margaret's wishes and in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, invitations will be limited to family members, then friends as space permits, there will be a one-hour visitation prior to a brief 2:00 p.m. service at Kopriva-Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville, on Saturday, September 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
02:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Margaret was a lovely lady who will be missed by so many. Condolences to the family from her daughter Susan's Oakville Scouter's Gilwell Club and Scout Group 19th Oakville.
Brenda Frederick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved