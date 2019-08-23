WEST OUGH, MARGARET ETHEL Passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Collingwood in her 98th year. Predeceased by husbands Albert (Bert) West and Harold Ough; daughters Marlene West-Yen (JC) and Kathryn West. Survived by siblings Pat Doty, Jim Doty and Helen McLeod. Margaret will be deeply missed by her children Carole, Susan, Chris, Mary and Patricia, and many grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by friends and colleagues in Toronto and in the community of Thornbury, ON, which she called home for many years. A Funeral Mass immediately followed by a reception will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th at St. Bonaventure's Church, 1300 Leslie St., Toronto. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle – Campbell House would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, Meaford. Further details available at fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2019