BEARE, Margaret Evelyn December 17, 1946 - August 10, 2019 Margaret died peacefully on August 10, 2019. She will be forever loved and missed by her devoted daughter Nhai Nguyen-Beare (Ryan Maleganeas) and her Peterborough sisters, Bernadine Dodge (James Driscoll) and Christine Kearsley (Robert Kearsley). Margaret is also survived by her niece Kathleen Burneau (Gus Burneau) of Toronto and will be mourned by a host of friends around the world. Margaret's family are most grateful for the tender care and support she has received from her friends and neighbours on Major Street, the wider Harbord Village community and academic colleagues. A memorial to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

