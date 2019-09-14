EWING, Margaret (nee DAVIDSON) Passed away in her 92nd year, September 11, 2019. She was predeceased by loving husband, Joseph Robert and longtime companion Clifford Young. She is survived by daughter Carol, son Bruce, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to a charity of choice. A celebration of life will take place in April, 2020 - details to follow on the Smith website www.smithsfh.com 905-632-3333
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019