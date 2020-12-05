1/
Margaret F. TENNANT
TENNANT, Margaret F. With great sadness we share the loss of our mother, F. Margaret (nee Preston) Tennant, on November 27, 2020, in her 96th year, surrounded by family in Perth, Ontario, where Marg resided with her son after being predeceased by her beloved husband, John in 2017 after 70 years of marriage. Left to mourn are her children, Stephen (Susan Scully) in Perth, Drew (Susan Batchelor) - Toronto and Janice (Craig) Grieve - China and grandchildren, Jodi (Julie Gazzola), Lucas and Adam Tennant and Georgia and Isobel Grieve. She joins her predeceased sisters, Mildred McGregor Taylor, Helen Doran, Nancy Waugh and brothers Bill and Jack. Marg leaves her sister-in-law, Mabel Tennant of Paris, ON., plus several nieces and nephews on both sides of our clan. Mom enjoyed attending "Perth Diners Club" and "PEP Program". Staff went beyond the call of duty to make shy Marg feel welcomed. Her dry humour became more apparent, to our joy. Thanks to her caregivers, especially Gloria Ryan, Dr Liu and all PSW's. Cremation has taken place. Margaret will be laid to rest in the family plot at Balsam Grove Cemetery, Oliphant, ON., next Spring. A Celebration of her Life will happen then. Safe Home, Mom.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
