MARGARET FEHLBERG (nee DANIELS) On Monday, February 18, 2019, Margaret (Maggie) Daniels Fehlberg of Toronto, passed away peacefully at age 76, at her home, in the arms of her family. Born on January 12, 1943, in Sheffield, England, to Gordon and Annie Daniels, Maggie is survived by her husband, William, her brother, Gordon, her children, Eric and Megan, their spouses Asami and Omri, and her three grandchildren, Aya, Hana, and Forest. Maggie had been a dedicated and caring teacher for over 25 years. She will be greatly missed by her family, her extended family, and many friends and former students. A celebration of Maggie's life will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hart House Music Room, 7 Hart House Cir., Toronto. Donations in Maggie's memory may be made to the Toronto Public Library or the Plan International.