ANDREWS, MARGARET G. (nee QUINN) February 28, 1928 - September 12, 2020 Peacefully passed in her 92nd year. A strong vibrant woman who truly was our matriarch. Loving mother to Fred and Amy, grandmother to Kyle, Bill and Jenny, great-grandmother to Natalie, Cohen and Freddy. Loving aunt to sister Verna's children Debbie, Bill, Michelle and grandchildren in the Van Horne Clan. Loving aunt to brother Frank's children and grandchildren in the Quinn Clan. Viewing at St. Christopher's Parish, 1171 Clarkson Rd. N., at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23rd. Mass following viewing and short procession to SpringCreek Cemetery at 1390 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga. Family requests that flowers be sent directly to St. Christopher's Parish or a donation may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Hospital.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
