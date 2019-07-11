CAMPBELL-WALSH, Margaret Gordon (nee AMODEO) Margaret, 79, of Aurora, ON, passed away on July 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by Hank, Tracey, Glenn, Tara, Nicolas, Alice-Ivan, Kira, Mikhail, Zach, John, Dave, Blair, Warren, Shona, Nadia, Lindsay, Lucas, Connor, Meagan, Kristy and Jesse. Marg will always be known for her infectious smile and positive outlook. A Celebration of life to be held on Sunday, July 14th at Taylor Funeral Home, Newmarket. Visitation will be begin at 10:00 a.m., the service at 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice would be greatly appreciated. In honour of Margaret, the family has created a memorial garden. Please feel free to contribute a perennial plant or garden clipping.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019