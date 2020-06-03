Margaret Grace FERGUSON
FERGUSON, Margaret Grace Dulcius Ex Asperis On May 29, 2020, Margaret Grace Ferguson, age 94, beloved daughter of Lelah R. Ferguson (Massecar) and the Hon. Justice R. I. Ferguson, died in Huntsville, ON. Predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Allen, John and Gordon. Born in Toronto, Margaret worked there for 50 years as a conveyancer for Markle May, and Phibbs. A passionate supporter of the arts, and as president and trustee of the Weir Foundation, she helped develop the Samuel Weir Library of Art, with over 35 years of service. Her optimism, humour, love and generosity of spirit are sorely missed by friends and family.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
