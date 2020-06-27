SKIDMORE, MARGARET GRACE (nee SERVICE) It is with sadness but great joy for a life well-lived, that the family shares the peaceful passing of Margaret, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the family home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. Born in Campbellville, Ontario, on March 6, 1924, daughter of the late James and Pearl Service (nee Mitchell), Margaret was predeceased by her devoted husband Raymond of over 76 years and her brother Ivan Service. Margaret leaves behind her four children Darrel (Karin), Susan (Frank), Randy (Darlene) and Rodney; grandchildren Melinda (Kevin), Shawn (Julianne), Jennifer (Peter), Mark (Marie), Paul (Renee), Darrelyn (Tom), Carly (Michael) and Christopher; 20 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Grandma always considered each of her grandchildren to be a gift from God. Margaret was an entrepreneur, manager and faithful employee throughout her working career. Her highly Christian-principled life will forever be her family and community legacy. If a person's worth is measured by whether he or she made a difference in peoples' lives and as such made the world a better place for others, then Margaret Grace has gone to be with her Lord a very wealthy lady. A private family funeral in Wasaga Beach with interment at Park Lawn Cemetery, Toronto, was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support one of the following organizations chosen by Margaret: World Vision Canada or Gideons Canada. To sign Margaret's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.